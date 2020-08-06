|
ROBERTSHAW née Quinn
Mary On 2nd August 2020,
peacefully at home,
Birstall, Batley,
aged 91 years, Mary,
beloved wife of the late Harry,
much loved mum of Stephen, Peter, Margaret and Jane,
a very dear and loved
mother-in-law, grandma
and great grandma.
Funeral service will take place
at St Patrick's RC Church,
Birstall on Tuesday
18th August 2020 at 11am
followed by committal at
Huddersfield Crematorium.
Due to the current guidelines
both the service and
committal will be private.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Mary
may be made online for
the benefit of
Martin House Hospice &
Knife Crime Prevention Supporting
West Yorkshire Police.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 6, 2020