ROBERTSHAW Mary Catherine Stephen, Peter, Margaret, Jane and families would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of Martin House Hospice and Knife Crime Prevention received following
their recent sad loss.
Thanks also to Dr's & Staff of Grove House Surgery, Routes Healthcare Team for their support and care and to Fr Eamonn for his comforting words at
the funeral service.
Finally to Judith and staff at
George Brooke Ltd for efficient, professional and caring
funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 20, 2020