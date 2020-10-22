|
|
|
Senior (nee Bennett)
Mary On 15th October 2020, peacefully at Linson Court Nursing Home,
of Batley, aged 82 years,
Mary, a dearly loved mum,
mother-in-law and grandma, sister, sister-in-law and auntie.
Mary will be received into St Mary of the Angels RC Church, Batley on Monday 2nd November 2020. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday 3rd November 2020 followed by committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Due to the current guidelines the services are by invitation only.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be
made online or sent to
George Brooke Ltd, for the
benefit of Marie Curie.
R.I.P.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 22, 2020