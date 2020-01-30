|
|
|
Townsley nee May
Mary Jean On 25th January 2020, peacefully at Linson Court Nursing Home,
of Hanging Heaton, Dewsbury,
aged 83 years, Jean,
beloved wife of the late Eric,
dearly loved mum of John,
Colin and Carolyn, a very dear
and loved mother-in-law of
Heather and Gary and
cherished grandma of Oliver.
Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Thursday 6th February 2020
at 11.15am. Friends please accept this intimation and meet at
the crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box provided or sent to George Brooke Ltd,
Funeral Directors, for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 30, 2020