WILSON Mary Died peacefully in Dewsbury
Hospital, aged 94 years, on
Saturday 21st November 2020.
Fought bravely to the end
with strength and faith.
Very much loved by everyone.
Beloved wife of the late Geoffrey,
loving mum of Angela and Ian,
much loved grandma of Sarah,
Matthew, Oliver, James and
Samantha, mother-in-law to David
and Andrea and great-grandma
of Lauren, Benjamin, Macey and Thomas.
Due to current restrictions,
a private funeral service will take
place at Heckmondwike United
Reformed Church on Friday
11th December at 1:00pm followed
by committal at Dewsbury Moor
Crematorium at 1:40pm.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
Heckmondwike. Tel - 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Nov. 26, 2020