|
|
|
THINN Maung Mrs Sybil Thinn and family
would like to thank everyone
for their messages and
cards of condolences,
offers of help and support,
attendance at Maung's funeral
and donations in his memory
for Shelter.
Special thanks are extended to
Dr. Gogna of Broughton
House Surgery
and the doctors and staff
of Gate 12 & 26
at Pinderfields Hospital
for all their care.
Grateful thanks are extended to
Jeffrey Baker for his meaningful
funeral service and to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
for their funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 2, 2020