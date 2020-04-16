Home

Maureen Cook

Maureen Cook Notice
Cook Maureen
(née Totton) Peacefully in hospital
on the 5th April 2020
aged 74 years.
Maureen of Liversedge,
formerly of Hartshead and founder of Ponderosa Zoo.
The dearly loved mum of Steven and Adam, dear mother-in-law
of Nicola and Kathryn.
A much loved grandma
of Finlay, Myles, Bailey, Evie and Eddie. Also a dear friend to
many especially the two
Karen's and Bridy.

A private funeral
service will take place.

A service to celebrate Maureen's life will take place at a future
date and details will be printed
in this newspaper.
Any enquiries to
David Butterfield
Funeral Directors,
Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 16, 2020
