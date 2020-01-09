|
|
|
Gaylor Maureen
(née Humphries) On 22nd December 2019 peacefully in hospital and
formerly of Birstall.
Maureen Gaylor, aged 73 years.
The dearly loved mum of
Paul, Lee and Andrew,
a dear sister of Patricia and a much loved auntie.
Will friends please meet for service at Dewsbury Crematorium at 1.15pm on Tuesday 14th January.
Family flowers only by request donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, would be appreciated
for Cancer Research UK,
for which a donation plate will
be provided at the service.
All enquiries to
Morley Rhodes and Wainwright
Funeral Directors,
Skelmanthorpe
Tel: 01484 862095
Published in Batley News on Jan. 9, 2020