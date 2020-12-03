|
|
|
GRUNDELL (nee Christian)
Maureen On 27th November 2020, peacefully at Croftlands Care Home, Kirkburton, of Shaw Cross, Dewsbury, aged 79 years, Maureen, much loved and loving mum of Janice, Julie and Mark, very dear mother-in-law of Liz and Lee, a dearly loved grandma and great grandma.
Due to the current guidelines a service by invitation only will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday 11th December 2020 at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu may be made online or sent to George Brooke Ltd for the benefit of The Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 3, 2020