HUDSON Maureen Peacefully on 14th March 2020,
at home in Gomersal ,
aged 87 years, Maureen,
beloved wife of the late Kenneth, dearly loved dad of Martin, Tony, Richard, Michael & Erica,
wife of the late Craig,
loving grandma of Andrew, Claire,
Elaine, Thomas, Laura, Jordan, Ryan, Sam, Annan & Jess.
The Funeral Service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday 27th March at 10.00am, family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be given to 'Marie Curie', a donation box will be available on leaving the Chapel.
Enquiries to Bollands Funeral Directors 01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 19, 2020