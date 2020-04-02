Home

Maureen Hudson

Notice

Maureen Hudson Notice
HUDSON Maureen The family of the late
Maureen Hudson wish to thank all relatives, friends & neighbours
for their kind expressions of sympathy , cards of condolence and donations for Marie Curie received during these
upsetting times.
Special thanks to all the
District & Marie Curie Nursing Teams and the home care staff for their care of Maureen,
to Funeral celebrant
Darren Goodall for his comforting words & service and
Robert of Bollands
Funeral Directors for his help with the arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 2, 2020
