Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen McLaughlin

Notice Condolences

Maureen McLaughlin Notice
McLAUGHLIN
Maureen On 26th November 2020,
after a sudden illness,
of Westtown, aged 80 years,
Maureen, very much loved mum of Linda, Lee and Darren, a dear mother in law, beloved grandma and proud great grandma.
To follow the guidelines a private family service will be held
at St John's Church,
Dewsbury Moor, followed by committal and interment at Liversedge Cemetery.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Maureen may be made online or sent to George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of The Stroke Association.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -