McLAUGHLIN
Maureen On 26th November 2020,
after a sudden illness,
of Westtown, aged 80 years,
Maureen, very much loved mum of Linda, Lee and Darren, a dear mother in law, beloved grandma and proud great grandma.
To follow the guidelines a private family service will be held
at St John's Church,
Dewsbury Moor, followed by committal and interment at Liversedge Cemetery.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Maureen may be made online or sent to George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of The Stroke Association.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 3, 2020