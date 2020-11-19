|
|
|
Stawman Maureen On 11th November 2020, peacefully at her daughter's home in Bury, Maureen aged 83 years.
The dearly beloved wife of Brian, much loved mum of Denise, Richard and Susan, a dear mother-in-law, devoted grandma and great-grandma.
The funeral service and committal will take place at the East Lancashire Crematorium, Radcliffe on Wednesday 25th November at 2.30 pm.
All enquiries to
Paul Williams
Independent Funeral Directors
215 Bury New Road,
Whitefield, M45 8GW
Tel 0161 796 6018
www.paulwilliamsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Batley News on Nov. 19, 2020