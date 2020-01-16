Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Brooke Ltd (Dewsbury)
14 Sharp Street
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 1QZ
01924 454476
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Taylor

Notice Condolences

Maureen Taylor Notice
TAYLOR née Robinson
Maureen On 12th January 2020,
at her home in Birstall,
aged 79 years, Maureen,
loved wife of the late David,
beloved mum of David, Richard and Caroline, a very dear and loving mother in law and grandma, sister, sister in law and auntie, also
much loved partner of Bryan.
Funeral service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Friday 31st January 2020
at 12.30pm.
Friends and family please
accept this intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu of flowers may
be placed in the collection box
provided by George Brooke Ltd.,
for the benefit of
The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -