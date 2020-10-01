Home

Mavis Breheney

Notice Condolences

Mavis Breheney Notice
Breheney nee Woodward
Mavis On 23rd September 2020, suddenly, of Batley, aged 81 years,
Mavis, loving and much loved mum of Stephen, Gary, Dhyanne and
the late Lisa, a very dear
mother in law, dearly loved grandma, great grandma,
aunt, great-aunt and
friend of the late Rick.

Due to the current
guidelines a service by
invitation only will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Thursday 8th October 2020
at 12 noon.

Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Mavis
may be made online or sent to George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 1, 2020
