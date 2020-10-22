Home

Mavis Breheney Notice
BREHENEY MAVIS The family of the late Mavis Breheney would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice received following the sudden loss of a beloved mum.
Thanks to the staff of Grove House Surgery, Pinderfields Hospital, the Ambulance and paramedics service for their prompt and careful assistance and to Mr Paul Simpson for words of tribute at this time. Finally to Helen and staff of George Brooke Ltd for their compassion and professionalism.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 22, 2020
