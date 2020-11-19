|
|
|
CUTTS nee Illingworth
May On 9th November 2020,
at Fieldhead Court, Thornhill,
of Earlsheaton, May,
loving and devoted wife
of the late William Stuart Cutts,
much loved mum of
Anthony, Diane, the late Paul,
the late Adrian and the late David,
a dear mother in law,
beloved grandma, great grandma
and great great grandma.
Due to the current guidelines
the family have asked those
who are able to form a
guard of honour at
Town Green, Earlsheaton on
Friday 27th November 2020
at 9.50am as the cortege arrives.
The private family service
will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
at 10.30am.
A webcast will be available.
No flowers by request,
donations in memory of May,
can be made online for
the benefit of the R N I B.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 19, 2020