Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Melvyn Gill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvyn Gill

Notice Condolences

Melvyn Gill Notice
Gill Melvyn On 25th April 2020,
at Castle Hall Care Home,
formerly of Hanging Heaton, Dewsbury, aged 70 years, Melvyn, a beloved brother of David,
loving uncle of Richard, Mandy and Philip, a wonderful great-uncle, cousin and good friend to many.

A private family ceremony
will be held in conjunction
with the guidelines at
Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday 20th May 2020
at 3pm.

Donations in his memory may be sent to Mencap, Kirklees/
Castle Hall Care Home.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -