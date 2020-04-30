|
Gill Melvyn On 25th April 2020,
at Castle Hall Care Home,
formerly of Hanging Heaton, Dewsbury, aged 70 years, Melvyn, a beloved brother of David,
loving uncle of Richard, Mandy and Philip, a wonderful great-uncle, cousin and good friend to many.
A private family ceremony
will be held in conjunction
with the guidelines at
Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday 20th May 2020
at 3pm.
Donations in his memory may be sent to Mencap, Kirklees/
Castle Hall Care Home.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 30, 2020