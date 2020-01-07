|
|
|
COOK Michael John On 19th December 2019, peacefully at home following a long illness bravely borne and surrounded
by his loving family, Mike,
aged 81 years, of Mirfield.
Much loved Husband of Margaret devoted Dad of Jonathan, Simon and Ben, also a dear Father-in-law, Grandad and a good
friend to many.
Funeral service and
committal will be held at
Huddersfield Crematorium on Friday 10th January at 10.30am.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu, if so desired, to the Alzheimer's Society, for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Joseph Sheard Funeral Home
Tel: 01924 492219
Can all friends please meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 7, 2020