|
|
|
Gavaghan Michael All the family of Michael Gavaghan would like to convey their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours of Wellington Court, members of Batley Irish Nash and the congregation of St Mary's RC Church for the kind expressions of sympathy, Mass Cards and
cards of condolence, flowers
and generous donations for the benefit of The Marie Curie Nurses Fund received following the
sad loss of a beloved brother,
uncle and great-uncle.
Most grateful thanks to Julie, the warden, for all her support, to Batley Health Centre for their care. To Fr Eamonn Hegarty for his words of comfort and to Helen and her team at George Brooke Ltd., for their help with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on July 2, 2020