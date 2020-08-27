|
|
|
Hanson Michael Carlin Died peacefully at
Helme Hall, Meltham on the
17th August 2020, aged 87 years.
Michael, late of Somerville, Roberttown.
The dearly beloved husband of Barbara and father of Janet, Jonathan, Sally and Stacey, respected father-in-law to
John, Paul and Matthew.
Much loved pa to AJ, Charles, Amelia and Tabs, great pa to Orlando, Jules, Raffy and Lars.
Also brother and brother-in-law
to Garry and Pauline.
He will be greatly missed by all.
A private family funeral service
will take place at All Saints Church, Roberttown followed by the committal at Huddersfield Crematorium. Family and friends wishing to make a donation in memory of Michael may do so directly online to Alzheimer's Research Trust.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel.01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 27, 2020