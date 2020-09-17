|
Hanson Michael Carlin Mrs. Barbara Hanson and family wish to express their sincere thanks for the condolence cards and letters received from so many, also donations to
Alzheimer's Research.
Grateful thanks to the staff at Helme Hall, Meltham for their much appreciated care of
Michael during his illness.
Thanks to Rev'd Stephen Rochelle and Rev'd Jayne Lee for a most fitting service.
Also Shawn and Claire at
David Butterfield Funeral Directors for their caring arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 17, 2020