Michael Hulme

HULME MICHAEL TREVOR On 29th October 2020, peacefully at Fieldhead Park Nursing Home, of Mirfield, aged 82 years,
husband of the late Joyce,
dad of Karen and Sue,
father in law of Andrew,
grandad of Sarah and Megan
and brother of Diana.

Due to the current guidelines a private family ceremony will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Friday 13th November 2020 at 2.20pm. Those wishing to watch the webcast should contact George Brooke Ltd , Funeral Directors on 01924 454476.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made online for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 5, 2020
