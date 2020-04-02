|
|
|
McMANUS
Michael We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of
Michael McManus who died peacefully surrounded by his family, age 87 on the 24 March
at his home in Birstall.
Beloved husband to Maureen, loving brother to Rose Mackowski and Kathleen Womack (departed). Devoted father to Karen, Michele, Michael, Colette, Sean and Sharon. Cherished Grandad to: Clare, Nicola, Shannele, Shauna, Crystal, Stara, Ross, Caitlin, Lauren, Sam, Fintan, Callan and Christan.
Loving Great Grandad to Declan, Jessica, Molly and Hunter. Great Great Grandad to Charleigh-Anne, and a much loved Father-In-Law.
A private funeral service will be held at Birstall Churchyard. Donations, in lieu of flowers,
can be made to
Bowel and Cancer Research at www.bowelcancerresearch.org
Now resting in God's care,
So dearly loved, so sadly missed.
R.I.P.
Enquiries to Bollands Funeral Directors 01924 472178
Published in Batley News on Apr. 2, 2020