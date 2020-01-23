|
|
|
Senior Michael Neil On 16th January 2020,
suddenly but peacefully, at home, Hanging Heaton, Dewsbury,
aged 60 years,
Michael, beloved son of
Margaret and the late Angus,
dearly loved partner of Sue,
much loved dad of Laura and Carly, dear father-in-law of Graeme
and cherished grandad of
Annabelle and Ivy.
Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday 3rd February 2020 at 10:30am. Friends please
accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided or sent to George Brooke Ltd for the benefit of the Foot Clinic at DDH.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 23, 2020