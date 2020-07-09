Home

Michael Speak

Notice Condolences

Michael Speak Notice
SPEAK Michael Laurence On Tuesday, 30th June,
aged 72 years.
Peacefully at his
home in Gomersal
surrounded by his family,
after a short illness.
Michael,
much loved husband of
Pauline,
loving dad of
Nigel and Nicola
and a devoted and adored
grandad of
Charlotte and Holly.
Due to continued restrictions,
a private family cremation
will be held.
Donations in memory of Michael
for Kirkwood Hospice
may be sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
Bradford Road, Dewsbury,
WF13 2EW.
Published in Batley News on July 9, 2020
