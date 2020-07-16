Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mick Toole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mick Toole

Notice

Mick Toole Notice
TOOLE Mick Mrs Madge Toole would like to convey her heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice received following the sad loss of Mick.
Sincere thanks to the doctors and staff of Kirkgate Surgery, Marie Curie Nurses and staff of Kirkwood Hospice and Locala for their support and care over the last eight years. Finally to Helen and her team at George Brooke Ltd for all their support throughout.
Published in Batley News on July 16, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -