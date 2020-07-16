|
TOOLE Mick Mrs Madge Toole would like to convey her heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice received following the sad loss of Mick.
Sincere thanks to the doctors and staff of Kirkgate Surgery, Marie Curie Nurses and staff of Kirkwood Hospice and Locala for their support and care over the last eight years. Finally to Helen and her team at George Brooke Ltd for all their support throughout.
Published in Batley News on July 16, 2020