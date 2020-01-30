Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Littlewood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Littlewood

Notice Condolences

Mildred Littlewood Notice
LITTLEWOOD nee Speight
Mildred On 28th January 2020, peacefully in hospital, of Thornhill, Dewsbury, aged 90 years, Mildred,
beloved wife of the late Gilbert, much loved mother of Michael, Kevin and Kathryn,
a dearly loved grandma,
proud great grandma
and very dear sister.

Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday 7th February 2020 at 11.15am. Friends please accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided or sent to George Brooke Ltd,
Funeral Directors, for the benefit of Martin House Hospice.
Mourning clothes are not required, please wear a touch of colour in memory of Mildred.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -