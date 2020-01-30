|
|
|
LITTLEWOOD nee Speight
Mildred On 28th January 2020, peacefully in hospital, of Thornhill, Dewsbury, aged 90 years, Mildred,
beloved wife of the late Gilbert, much loved mother of Michael, Kevin and Kathryn,
a dearly loved grandma,
proud great grandma
and very dear sister.
Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday 7th February 2020 at 11.15am. Friends please accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided or sent to George Brooke Ltd,
Funeral Directors, for the benefit of Martin House Hospice.
Mourning clothes are not required, please wear a touch of colour in memory of Mildred.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 30, 2020