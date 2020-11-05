|
|
|
WHITE (nee Aveyard)
Minnie Mary On 29th October 2020,
peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital, of Liversedge and
formerly of Batley, aged 91 years, Minnie, beloved wife of the late Benny, much loved mum of Susanne, Beverley, Therese, Mark,
David, Andrew, Dawn and Cathy, a very dear and loved
mother-in-law, grandma,
great grandma and
great great grandma.
Due to the current guidelines a private family service will take place at St Paul's RC Church,
Cleckheaton on
Thursday 19th November 2020 at 10am followed by interment at Bruntcliffe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be sent to George Brooke Ltd,
Funeral Directors, for
the benefit of
St Paul's RC Church funds.
A live broadcast of the funeral service in church will be available for further information please contact George Brooke
Ltd Tel 01924 454476.
R.I.P.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 5, 2020