|
|
|
STANSFIELD Neil On 28th May 2020 passed away peacefully, after a long illness
at home, aged 69 years.
Loving husband of Glenys.
Dearly loved Dad of Claire
and Dave, and Nathan.
Adored granddad of
Emilia and Matilda.
Dear Brother in Law and
loved by all who knew him.
Please forward any donations
in Neil's memory to Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis.
A private cremation will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
For further information please contact COOP Funeralcare Heckmondwike
tel 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on June 6, 2020