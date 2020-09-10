Home

CAPE Noreen On 31st August 2020, peacefully at Oak Park Care Home, Chickenley, formerly of Hyrst Garth, Batley Carr, aged 92 years, Noreen, beloved wife of the late Ronald,
a very dear sister-in-law, auntie and great auntie.
Due to the current restrictions a service by invitation
only will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Tuesday 15th September 2020.
Donations in memory of Noreen may be made online or sent to George Brooke Ltd for the benefit of Guide Dogs for the Blind.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 10, 2020
