CAPE NOREEN The family of the late
Noreen Cape would like to
convey their most sincere
thanks to all relatives, friends
and neighbours for the kind
expressions of sympathy,
cards and messages of
condolence and donations
for the benefit of Guide Dogs for the Blind received following their recent sad loss.
Thanks also to Dr's & Staff
of Church Street Surgery,
Serva Care and Oak Park Care Home for their support and to
Rev Nigel Rodgers for his
comforting words
at the funeral service.
Finally to Judith and her team
at George Brooke Ltd for their
care and compassion throughout.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 17, 2020