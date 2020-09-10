Home

POWERED BY

Services
David Butterfield Funeral Directors
Bradford Road
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 5LT
01274 852885
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Backhouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Backhouse

Notice Condolences

Norman Backhouse Notice
Backhouse Norman Peacefully on the
2nd September 2020,
aged 89 years of Roberttown.
The beloved husband of Norma and a dearly loved dad of
Jannette and Ian.
Dear father-in-law of
Dave and Catherine.
Also a much loved grandad of Gavin, Rebecca, Emily and Cora and great grandad of
Khyan and Sofia.
A private family service will take place at Lakeside, Heckmondwike and will be followed by
the committal at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium. Family flowers only please, however if desired donations in lieu would be appreciated for the British Heart Foundation for which a collection box will be available following the service or can be made directly online via
their website.

Any enquiries to
David Butterfield
Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -