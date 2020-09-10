|
Backhouse Norman Peacefully on the
2nd September 2020,
aged 89 years of Roberttown.
The beloved husband of Norma and a dearly loved dad of
Jannette and Ian.
Dear father-in-law of
Dave and Catherine.
Also a much loved grandad of Gavin, Rebecca, Emily and Cora and great grandad of
Khyan and Sofia.
A private family service will take place at Lakeside, Heckmondwike and will be followed by
the committal at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium. Family flowers only please, however if desired donations in lieu would be appreciated for the British Heart Foundation for which a collection box will be available following the service or can be made directly online via
their website.
Any enquiries to
David Butterfield
Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 10, 2020