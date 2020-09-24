|
Backhouse Norman Norma and family wish to express their sincere appreciation to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy including the beautiful flowers, cards of condolence and generous donations made in Norman's memory. A special thank you to everyone who was able to attend his service and Heather David for her comforting words. Thanking the staff at Lakeside Restaurant, Ponderosa for their hospitality. Grateful appreciation to staff at Eden Court Nursing Home, Birkenshaw and Ings Grove, Mirfield for their care and also David Butterfield Funeral Directors for their caring arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 24, 2020