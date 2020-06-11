|
HELLINGS Norman On 3rd of June peacefully at
home Norman aged 81 of Cross Hills, formerly of Cleckheaton.
Dearly loved husband of Jill,
much loved dad of Andy, Pete,
and Paul and daughter-in-law Jane, dear son-in-law of Dolly
and brother-in-law of Russell, Barbara and Jim, a loving and fun grandad, great grandad and uncle.
A Private Cremation will take place. Donations in lieu of flowers are for Martin House Hospice
and Carers' Resource Skipton.
To donate online or to leave a message of condolence please
visit our obituaries page at www.emmottandbradley.co.uk
Published in Batley News on June 11, 2020