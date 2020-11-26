|
|
|
SHEEN Norman On Sunday 22nd November 2020, peacefully at home, aged 92 years, Norman, loving husband of Betty and much loved dad of Alison, Carolyn and Nick, also
a very dear father-in-law,
grandad and great grandad.
Due to the current guidelines,
a private service will take
place at St Paul's Church,
Hanging Heaton on
Wednesday 16th December 2020 at 1pm followed by committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
No flowers by request, donations in lieu may be made online or sent to George Brooke Ltd, Funeral Directors, for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice.
Enquiries to George Brooke Ltd Tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 26, 2020