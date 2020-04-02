Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Otto Sormus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Otto Sormus

Notice Condolences

Otto Sormus Notice
Sormus Otto Peacefully on 29th March 2020 at The Hawthornes Care Home, Birkenshaw, aged 93 years,
with his family at his side.
Otto formerly of Gomersal.
The beloved husband of the late Romana and a dearly loved dad of Sylvia, Kurt and his partner Fiona. Also a much loved grandad of Megan. A private family committal will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium. A gathering to celebrate Otto's life will take place later in the year which will be announced in this publication.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -