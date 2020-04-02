|
|
|
Sormus Otto Peacefully on 29th March 2020 at The Hawthornes Care Home, Birkenshaw, aged 93 years,
with his family at his side.
Otto formerly of Gomersal.
The beloved husband of the late Romana and a dearly loved dad of Sylvia, Kurt and his partner Fiona. Also a much loved grandad of Megan. A private family committal will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium. A gathering to celebrate Otto's life will take place later in the year which will be announced in this publication.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 2, 2020