GELDERD Pamela
(Nee Roper) On Sunday, February 9th,
of Birstall, aged 85.
Suddenly at her home
after a short illness.
Pamela,
much loved mum of
Paul and his partner Jayne,
dear sister of Mary
and a much loved auntie,
great auntie and
great great auntie.
Funeral service will take place
at Batley Parish Church
on Wednesday, February 26th
at 10.30am
followed by the committal at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Pamela,
which will be shared between
The Dogs Trust and
Batley Food Bank
may be made on leaving
the church.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 20, 2020