Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Gelderd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Gelderd

Notice Condolences

Pamela Gelderd Notice
GELDERD Pamela
(Nee Roper) On Sunday, February 9th,
of Birstall, aged 85.
Suddenly at her home
after a short illness.
Pamela,
much loved mum of
Paul and his partner Jayne,
dear sister of Mary
and a much loved auntie,
great auntie and
great great auntie.
Funeral service will take place
at Batley Parish Church
on Wednesday, February 26th
at 10.30am
followed by the committal at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please.

Donations in memory of Pamela,
which will be shared between
The Dogs Trust and
Batley Food Bank
may be made on leaving
the church.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -