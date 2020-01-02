|
|
|
Senior Pamela Sharon, Lesley and family
would like to convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours and former
work colleagues for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of church funds and HCPT - The Pilgrimage Trust received following their recent sad loss.
Sincere thanks to the staff of Albion Mount Surgery,
the ambulance service,
staff of A&E and Ward 12, Pinderfields Hospital and her dear friend June for their care and attention. To Fr Jonathan Hart for his visit, ministration and prayers.
We would also like to express
our sincere appreciation to Helen and staff at George Brooke Ltd for all their kind support and
efficient arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 2, 2020