|
|
|
THORNTON Pamela Margaret
(née Batley) In hospital on the
21st October 2020, aged 84 years,
with her family by her side.
The beloved wife of Alan for 63 years. A cherished and devoted mum of Nadine and Karen, dear mum-in-law of Carl and Malcolm. A much loved grandma of Lauren, Kieran and Ryan. Also a dear sister of Jennifer.
Due to current restrictions a private family service only will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Should anyone wish to make a
donation in lieu of flowers please
do so via www.guidedogs.org.uk.
Any enquiries to
David Butterfield Funeral Directors,
Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 29, 2020