David Butterfield Funeral Directors
Bradford Road
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 5LT
01274 852885
Pamela Thornton Notice
THORNTON Pamela Margaret
(née Batley) In hospital on the
21st October 2020, aged 84 years,
with her family by her side.
The beloved wife of Alan for 63 years. A cherished and devoted mum of Nadine and Karen, dear mum-in-law of Carl and Malcolm. A much loved grandma of Lauren, Kieran and Ryan. Also a dear sister of Jennifer.
Due to current restrictions a private family service only will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Should anyone wish to make a
donation in lieu of flowers please
do so via www.guidedogs.org.uk.
Any enquiries to
David Butterfield Funeral Directors,
Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 29, 2020
