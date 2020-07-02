|
|
|
Brunton Pat Mr Denys Brunton and
family would like to convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours and former customers of Pat's Salon for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and generous donations for the benefit
of Kirkwood Hospice received following the sad loss of Pat.
Sincere thanks to Dr Chandra and all staff of North Road Suite surgery, the Ambulance Service, Nurses and carers for
their support, also to
Mrs Christine Freeman for her words of comfort at the service.
Finally to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for their support with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on July 2, 2020