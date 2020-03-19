Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
Pat Fraser Notice
FRASER Pat Peacefully, at home after a long illness, on Tuesday 17th March aged 80 years.
Loving wife of Ian, mother of Lorraine and Matthew;
adored Nan of Danielle, Connor, Morgan, Elliott and Alfie.
Great-nan to Harvey and Grace.
A celebration of Pat's life will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday 24th March at 10:00am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the crematorium to benefit Kirkwood Hospice.
For further enquiries contact
Coop Funeralcare Heckmondwike tel: 01924 401 143.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 19, 2020
