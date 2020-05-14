|
|
|
MOSLEY PAT On 10th May 2020,
unexpectedly, in hospital,
aged 74 years, Patricia,
resident of Hanging Heaton,
beloved daughter of
the late Joan and Wilfred Ewart,
beloved mum of Steven,
loving grandma of
Matthew and Emma.
Due to the present restrictions
a private family ceremony
will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Wednesday 27th May 2020
at 11am.
Donations in Pat's memory
may be made on-line to
The Yorkshire Cancer
Research Campaign.
A service of celebration for Pat
and her church life will be held
at St Paul's Church,
Hanging Heaton at a later date.
Published in Batley News on May 14, 2020