Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pat Mosley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pat Mosley

Notice Condolences

Pat Mosley Notice
MOSLEY PAT On 10th May 2020,
unexpectedly, in hospital,
aged 74 years, Patricia,
resident of Hanging Heaton,
beloved daughter of
the late Joan and Wilfred Ewart,
beloved mum of Steven,
loving grandma of
Matthew and Emma.
Due to the present restrictions
a private family ceremony
will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Wednesday 27th May 2020
at 11am.
Donations in Pat's memory
may be made on-line to
The Yorkshire Cancer
Research Campaign.
A service of celebration for Pat
and her church life will be held
at St Paul's Church,
Hanging Heaton at a later date.
Published in Batley News on May 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -