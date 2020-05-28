Home

Mosley Pat Steven and family convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours, congregation and clergy of St Paul's Church, Hanging Heaton, staff and pupils of Shaw Cross School for their kind words of comfort, cards and donations received following the sudden sad loss of Pat.
Sincere thanks to the ambulance crews, staff of Pinderfields and Dewsbury District Hospitals and Grove House surgery for their care and attention.
To Rev Val Keating for her thoughtful comfort at the service and to Helen Wilson and her team at George Brooke Ltd for all their care and support throughout.
Published in Batley News on May 28, 2020
