BAINES Nee Dobson
Patricia
"Pat" On 21st March 2020, suddenly at home, of Liversedge,
aged 73 years, Pat,
beloved wife of Geoffrey,
much loved mum of Helen and Sharon, dear mother-in-law of Adam and Aidan, cherished grandma of Daniel, Elliott, Lucy and Lilia and lovely friend to many.
Due to the current circumstances a private family service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday 6th April 2020.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Pat may be sent to George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors for the benefit of British Heart Foundation.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 2, 2020