Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Baines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Baines

Notice Condolences

Patricia Baines Notice
BAINES Nee Dobson
Patricia
"Pat" On 21st March 2020, suddenly at home, of Liversedge,
aged 73 years, Pat,
beloved wife of Geoffrey,
much loved mum of Helen and Sharon, dear mother-in-law of Adam and Aidan, cherished grandma of Daniel, Elliott, Lucy and Lilia and lovely friend to many.
Due to the current circumstances a private family service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday 6th April 2020.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Pat may be sent to George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors for the benefit of British Heart Foundation.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -