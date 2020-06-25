|
|
|
Brunton Patricia On 18th June 2020, at her home
in Mirfield, aged 89 years,
Pat, deeply loved wife of Denys, much loved mum of David and mother in law of Alison,
loving grandma of Sam
and Annabel, a dear sister,
sister in law and auntie.
Due to the current guidance a private family ceremony will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Tuesday 30th June 2020
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Pat may be made on-line to Kirkwood Hospice.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Tel 01924-454476
Published in Batley News on June 25, 2020