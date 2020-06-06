Home

BUCKLEY NEE WROE
FORMERLY RAITHBY
PATRICIA On 29th May 2020, in hospital, of Earlsheaton, aged 78 years, Pat, dearly loved wife of Allan, and formerly of the late Gilbert, beloved mother of the late Dean, a very dear sister, sister in law, auntie and great auntie.
Due to the current guidelines a family ceremony will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Thursday 11th June 2020
at 2.30pm.
Those not able to attend are welcome to join the live webcast of the funeral service, please ask the family for the login details.
Published in Batley News on June 6, 2020
