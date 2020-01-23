|
|
|
CROSSLEY née Page
Patricia Constance On 9th January 2020,
suddenly but peacefully,
in hospital, of Batley,
aged 93 years, Pat,
beloved wife of the late Jim,
dearly loved mum of
Peter, David and Paul,
very dear mother-in-law
of Stephanie, Pam and Maria,
a much-loved grandma
and great grandma.
Funeral service will take place
at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Monday 27th January 2020
at 10am.
Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box
provided or sent to
George Brooke Ltd,
Funeral Directors, for the
benefit of the British Legion
and the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 23, 2020