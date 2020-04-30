|
|
|
Evans Patricia Anne Please pray for the repose of the soul of Patricia, who passed away on the 17th April 2020,
of Bradford Road, Oakenshaw.
The beloved wife and life long friend of the late Colin, dearly loved and loving mum of Dawn and Mark and a much adoring grandma of Cyan, James, Carmel,
Francesca and Charlotte.
A private family funeral will be held on Friday 8th May 2020.
A Requiem Mass for Pat will be announced at a later date.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son Funeral Directors 01274871092.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 30, 2020